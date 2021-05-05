Ontology (ONT) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $797.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00335571 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00034164 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

