Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.
Shares of BRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 301,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,527. The stock has a market cap of $494.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
