Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 164,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,142. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 million, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

