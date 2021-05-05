Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Trimble also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30 to $2.50 EPS.

TRMB stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

