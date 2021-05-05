ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$250.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.98 million.ZIX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.58-$0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 485,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,425. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

