Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,293. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

