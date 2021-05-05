Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,293. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.