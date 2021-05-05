Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.