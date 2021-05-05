Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.
Arvinas stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.
In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
