American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 299,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

