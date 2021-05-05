American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 231,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.