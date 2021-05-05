Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0568 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $2,840.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

