Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 252,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,906. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

