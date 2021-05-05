Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $15.44 million and $240,123.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

