Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report sales of $819.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.30 million and the lowest is $796.40 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 949,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,274. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

