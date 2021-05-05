Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

RYI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. 105,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,714. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $641.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

