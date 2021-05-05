BitRewards Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, BitRewards has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market cap of $131,858.53 and $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003846 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

