Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Reaches $0.0078

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $328,820.93 and approximately $71.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.00822291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.79 or 0.09335332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

