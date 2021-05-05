Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 13,048,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.