Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

