Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 256,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,022. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

