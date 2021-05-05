DigitalNote Market Capitalization Achieves $38.91 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $38.91 million and $585,669.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00729043 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 507.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,126,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,134,202 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.