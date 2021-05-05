$0.30 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 606,738 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 410,776 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 1,118,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,486. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.