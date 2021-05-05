HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $2,463,840.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.84. 1,055,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,971. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $208.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.