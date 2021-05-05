Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $50,480.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,647. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

