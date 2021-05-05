Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 3,304,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,111. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

