Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Systemax stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. 333,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,257. Systemax has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

Get Systemax alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 7,101 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $271,542.24. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.