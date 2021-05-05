Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of research firms have commented on LRMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 22,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

