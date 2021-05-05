Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,422,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,681,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,837. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

