Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 952,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.