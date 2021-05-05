Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 40,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

