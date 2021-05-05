Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Qorvo also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

