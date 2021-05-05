McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. McAfee updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MCFE traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

