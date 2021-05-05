Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

GFI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $15,210,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

