Citadel Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $125,079.62 and approximately $46.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

