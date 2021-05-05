Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00084231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00826510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00101541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.46 or 0.09408526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

