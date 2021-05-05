Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $722.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 581,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

