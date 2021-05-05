Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,859. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

