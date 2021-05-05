Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SBGI traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 571,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,614. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $6,457,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.