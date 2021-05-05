MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.55 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $146.55 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00268192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.92 or 0.01144039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00741919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,049.38 or 0.99960607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

