mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $365,510.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and $365,510.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,303.51 or 1.00405883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00222793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

