RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.35

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.35 and last traded at $97.32, with a volume of 487300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.77.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

