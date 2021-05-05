Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 458,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,250. Harsco has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

