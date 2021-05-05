Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $1.97. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,163.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $10.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 349,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $103.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.