Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,775,000.

NASDAQ ABCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 94,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.