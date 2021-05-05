iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

IAFNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $57.16. 5,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

