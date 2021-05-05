Newscrypto Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $291.60 million and $13.46 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.25 or 0.01138129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00741635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.26 or 0.99918293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,358 coins and its circulating supply is 158,893,710 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

