W Green Pay (WGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $77,627.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $210,781.81 and $77,627.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

