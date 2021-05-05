Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Z stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,531. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.