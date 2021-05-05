JulSwap Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $77.81 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 61% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.25 or 0.01138129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.42 or 0.00741635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.26 or 0.99918293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 385,586,147 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

