Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 2,777,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

