Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.72 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.440–0.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.69.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. 4,956,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Fastly has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

